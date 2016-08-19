Iheanacho confident Manchester City will beat Stoke

Kelechi Iheanacho is optimistic about Manchester City's chances of beating Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men started the 2016-17 Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over Sunderland last weekend and they will be looking to make it two victories from as many games at the weekend.

Stoke are a notoriously difficult proposition on home soil, but Iheanacho is confident City can come away with three points.

"I think Stoke are a very strong side. They are a very, very strong team, especially at home. They're going to come out to play," Iheanacho told the official City website.

"But we have a good squad and a good manager, everything it takes to beat them at their home. We are going there to win so we need to focus and keep working hard, defending and attacking.

"I think we will come away from Stoke with something. We don't know what will happen, but I think we're going to have a good game against them."

Iheanacho signed a new deal with City until 2021 on Thursday and the 19-year-old was over the moon with his renewal.

"I can't express how I'm feeling, I'm very happy to sign my new deal for this club. I'm excited," he added.

"My family are so happy and it is going to change their lives I think. In my state and my country, people will be so happy as well.

"I'm pleased and they will be pleased for me for working well to get here."