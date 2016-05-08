Iheanacho promises to deliver more for City

Manchester City can expect more from Kelechi Iheanacho next season as 19-year-old seeks to build on an impressive debut campaign.

The Nigeria striker has vindicated Manuel Pellegrini's decision not to buy another striker this season with his dynamic performances – often from the substitutes' bench – scoring 13 goals.

A tally of seven in the Premier League has helped keep City on track for a top-four finish and eased the pressure on leading marksman Sergio Aguero.

Iheanacho has vowed to have even more of an impact going forward, though, and hopes to establish himself as a first-team regular in 2016-17.

"My record isn't bad. This season has been great for me and for the team as well," he told Sky Sports News. "I've been getting goals in the team and helping them.

"It's not bad this season, but I've got to keep working hard. This is not going to be the best season ever, I'm just starting and there will [be] more good to come.

"I'll just keep working hard and working on everything in training and in games and I'll get there.

"I was hoping to play a first-team game and be among them one day, I had ideas about that so I was hoping I would join them some day. It was a surprise for me when they said I was part of the team so I was happy and I'm pleased to join them.

"Now I'm convinced I'm part of the squad, but it will not get into my head. I will just keep working hard and keep believing in myself. I will help the team anyway I can."