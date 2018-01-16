Iheanacho scores English football's first VAR goal

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho became the first player in English football to have a goal awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) system on Tuesday.

The much-debated technology, which has been tested at FIFA events and used in Serie A and the Bundesliga this season, made its English debut through trials in the FA Cup and EFL Cup semi-finals this month.

Former Manchester City youngster Iheanacho had already given Leicester the lead in their third-round replay against League One Fleetwood Town and had a second disallowed for offside.

The Nigeria international then latched on to a Riyad Mahrez pass and finished, only to see his celebrations curtailed by the official's flag once more.

However, a review of the goal via VAR clearly showed Iheanacho was onside when Mahrez played him in – ensuring Leicester were 2-0 up and on the way into round four, while their 21-year-old forward will be the answer to a trivia question for years to come.