Iheanacho speaks out on Man City future

Kelechi Iheanacho has spoken of his desire to stay and fight for his future at Manchester City despite strong links of a move to West Ham.

Iheanacho has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus City's preferred forwards.

Reports in the British media have suggested that the Hammers are in advanced talks to seal a £20million deal for the Nigeria striker.

The 20-year-old was restricted to just five Premier League starts last term, but Iheanacho insists he has no plans to seek pastures new.

Asked by BBC World Football podcast if he will be at City next season, he replied: "Definitely.

"I don't know about that news [regarding a move]. All I know is that I'm still at Manchester City, I'm still a Manchester City player so all the news that's going on about teams wanting to buy me, I try not to know about that.

"People will go on holiday and we will see. It's not only me that hasn't been playing, there are other players.

"The manager rotates the players and squad so that everyone gets game time. So I shouldn't be complaining that I'm not getting games.

"We are one squad and we are a full squad so everyone is not going to be playing at the same time."

Iheanacho did admit, though, that last season did not go to plan for him or the team, with City missing out on silverware in Guardiola's maiden campaign at the helm.

"When you are playing well and doing well in the team you expect to play more," he added.

"But unfortunately it didn't go as planned so we did not get to get any silverware this season but we really fight like a team.

"It is not the season we really wanted but it wasn't a bad season for our team. What we will do is go back and prepare for next season and make sure we get silverware next season."