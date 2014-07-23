'Ill-advised' Diarra aiming for Bordeaux return

Diarra cancelled the final year of his contract with West Ham earlier this month after just six Premier League appearances in two seasons under manager Sam Allardyce.

The defensive midfielder believes he was "ill-advised" when he decided to move to Upton Park from Marseille before the 2012-13 campaign.

"I feel I have lost two years in a career, it counts," Diarra said in an interview with L'Equipe.

"There was no solution. I was very ill-advised.

"Me, I left Marseilles very determined, with an international status, to bring my experience of the [UEFA] Champions League, the big games.

"I arrived at a club that came from [the second division], whose coach did not count on me. The dice were loaded from the start."

Diarra is training with Bordeaux in the hope of signing a contract with the Ligue 1 club - where he spent four seasons in the late 2000s, playing 133 league matches - although he also claimed he has had offers to play elsewhere.

"I am free on the market. I have several concrete offers, I will consider," the former France international said.

"[Bordeaux] know me, if they need, I'm listening. I love this club but a return does not depend on me.

"I did not have a direct exchange with management but I want it to be fixed quickly. I am looking for a good sporting challenge where I have a role to play."

Diarra signed for Rennes on loan midway through last season but, after 12 Ligue 1 matches with the club, he was sent back to England by coach Frederic Antonetti, who claimed the midfielder "has not been able to give all that he could give".