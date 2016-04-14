I'll never top my Bayern stats, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes he will never be able to top the level of dominance he has enjoyed at Bayern Munich.

Guardiola's time at the Allianz Arena is drawing to a close, with the Spaniard having agreed to take over at Manchester City ahead of next season.

Bayern romped to the Bundesliga title in both of Guardiola's first two seasons in charge, and are on course to retain their domestic crown once again this term.

The Bavarian giants qualified for their fifth-straight Champions League semi-final on Wednesday by securing a 3-2 aggregate victory over Benfica - an achievement labelled "incredible" by their outgoing head coach.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have beaten Bayern comfortably in the last four of Europe's premier club competition during Guardiola's reign, and the 45-year-old has been criticised in some quarters for his failure to marry domestic supremacy with continental glory.

However, speaking after the 2-2 quarter-final second-leg draw in Lisbon, Guardiola questioned whether he will be able to better the figures he has posted in Germany.

"About what I have read in Germany over the last two or three months - they say that if we don't win the Champions League it will be an unfinished job," said the former Barca boss.

"But for managers, obviously we are for winning titles, and as many matches that we can, and the stats I have got in the last few years - I don't think I'll be able to get them again in my whole life as a manager."

Guardiola could come up against his future employers City in the Champions League semi-finals, with Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid also potentially waiting in Friday's draw.