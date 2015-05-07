I'm the best coach in the Premier League - Carver

John Carver believes he is the "best coach in the Premier League" and insists he was not asked to resign his position at Newcastle United.

It has been a testing week for Carver, who saw Newcastle team slump to an eighth consecutive defeat in Saturday's 3-0 loss at Leicester City, leaving them just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Carver made the headlines in the aftermath of that match when he stated that he thought defender Mike Williamson got himself sent off on purpose for a late challenge on Jamie Vardy, when already on a yellow card.

Speculation subsequently mounted that Carver was set to leave St James' Park, but Newcastle released a statement saying discussions had taken place between all parties and the head coach would stay in charge.

And a bullish Carver declared ahead of Saturday's visit of West Brom: "I still think I'm the best coach in the Premier League. If I have the right tools I can still do the job.

"The statement went out and what the statement said was true. I don't want to go into detail, but I never offered to resign, I never offered to walk away, I never offered to step aside.

"Contrary to what was in media, on Twitter and other sources, once I'd had a conversation with [chief executive] Lee Charnley and knew my position, they never asked me to resign nothing came into the equation.

"It was clear in my head that I was in this for the next three games and ready to face the challenge."

Carver, who could welcome Papiss Cisse back to the first-team fold after he underwent treatment on a knee injury during a seven-match ban for spitting at Jonny Evans, also claimed he was unconcerned by speculation that Newcastle were interested in Derby County boss Steve McClaren.

"It's been going on since I took this position," he added. "I'm used to it now. I've not taken notice of it and I won't. I was down at Derby last week and had a great conversation with Steve, about social things.

"It was a real productive conversation. I've never looked at anyone coming in. I'm not interested in anything apart from this club, these three games are massive."