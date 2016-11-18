"I'm not a specialist in that" - Nasri free of sex curfew at Sampaoli's Sevilla

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has a more relaxed approach to his players' sexual exploits than Pep Guardiola, admitting he is "not a specialist" in such areas.

In a recent appearance on French television, Samir Nasri - on loan at Sevilla from Guardiola's Manchester City - revealed the Catalan coach likes to restrain his players from having sex after midnight, claiming that was how he prevented Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski from suffering muscle injuries.

But Nasri has not had to contend with such regulation of his sex life since making his switch to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in August, with Sampaoli preferring to trust his players' own instincts in relation to off-field activities.

"I do not get involved in these matters," he told reporters.

"I am not a specialist in that. Everyone is different, from one player to the other.

"I will not advise them on that. Each player knows what to do in their own life to make sure his body is fine for the game."