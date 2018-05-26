Imagine what I'll be like if we win! Carragher leads raucous Salah chanting

Jamie Carragher takes his role as a Liverpool great seriously.

The retired defender, a first-team stalwart and Anfield favourite from 1996 to 2013, joined the travelling Reds faithful in Kiev ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

A member of the side that famously came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with AC Milan and then win the 2005 decider on penalties, Carragher was seen in a video with a drink in hand singing a homage to the current team's star forward, Mohamed Salah.

Set to the tune of 1989's 'Sit Down' by Manchester band James, the tune is certain to be one of many ringing around the capital of Ukraine if Liverpool can prevent Madrid winning a third successive Champions League title.

And Carragher clearly intends to celebrate to the fullest should Jurgen Klopp's men come out on top at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Imagine what I’ll be like if we win!! Anyway good luck running down the wing & bring it home!! May 26, 2018