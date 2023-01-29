Inaki Williams' incredible run of consecutive LaLiga appearances comes to an end

Athletic Club attacker Inaki Williams has missed a LaLiga fixture for the first time since April 2016.

Williams was ruled out of Athletic's trip to Celta Vigo on Sunday due to injury, bringing an end to his incredible run of 251 consecutive league appearances for the Basque outfit.

The 28-year-old had not missed a match in LaLiga since April 7, 2016, when he did not feature against Malaga. His remarkable run of 251 games started 13 days later, when he came on as a substitute against Atletico Madrid at San Mames.

Almost seven years later, the streak comes to an end after he was ruled out of the trip to Balaidos due to a hamstring problem.

In December 2019, Williams set a new club record of 133 consecutive LaLiga appearances, beating the mark of 132 previous set by goalkeeper Carmelo Cedrun.

And in October 2021, the Ghana international overtook Juan Antonio Larranaga's record of 202 successive games in the competition.

Williams played his final game of the streak against Real Madrid at San Mames last weekend and it is unclear how long he will be sidelined.

Without him, Ernesto Valverde's side were beaten 1-0 in Vigo on Sunday.