Ince blasts ill-disciplined Blackpool at Yeovil

The Championship outfit, who sit fifth in the table, were looking to close the gap on the league's leaders but were undone by Everton loanee John Lundstram's first-half effort.

And the game ended in further disappointment for Ince as Kirk Broadfoot and Gary Mackenzie received their marching orders for second bookable offences, either side of Ricardo Fuller being shown a straight red card for violent conduct following an apparent headbutt on Luke Ayling.

Speaking after the game, a furious Ince revealed he will deal with the situation internally.

"They've let everyone down," Ince said. "They've let the fans and the club down. Our main two centre-halves, our stalwarts, are now out for Derby (County) and Ricky (Fuller) did something stupid.

"They are experienced players and they've cost me here and for the next couple of games. They've got to understand the problems it caused given how well we've done this season and with the games we've got coming up.

"We should know better and they'll be dealt with. I will take further action with them for sure."

Ince agreed that referee Chris Sarginson made the correct decision for two of the dismissals, but felt MacKenzie's sending off was harsh.

He added: "To be fair Broady (Broadfoot) had to go, that was reckless, and you know you are on a yellow card. The last thing you need is your centre-half sent off, he has just got to stand up. The referee got that one spot on to be fair.

"With Gary MacKenzie he's gone to ground and it's no more than that. I don't think that was a sending-off.

"Ricky (Fuller) should know better. He puts his head to him. I think the lad (Ayling) went down as if he'd been shot which is poor. You just want a bit of honesty. He saw a chance to get one of my players sent off and he took it."