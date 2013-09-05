Ince: Foreign players make top flight hopes slim

The 21-year-old, who starred in the Championship last season as he netted 18 goals in 44 appearances, entered talks with Cardiff City last month and was reportedly a target for both Tottenham and Everton.

But following a decision to stay at Blackpool, Ince has revealed that his fear of being left on the bench has forced him to wait until he feels he is ready to earn his place in the top flight.

"If you look at a lot of clubs in the Premier League, particularly the top five, there are a lot of foreign players. It makes it very hard for young English players to break through," he told The Daily Mail.

"A lot of people make rash decisions, based on getting into the Premier League too quick. You have to earn the right to be somewhere.

"I am happy to be playing in the Championship - people underestimate how good this league is.

"I didn’t feel that, right now, I wanted to move to Tottenham or Everton.

"It is flattering to have that interest in me but it is about playing for Blackpool and enjoying my football."

Ince's comments mirror those made by Football Association chairman Greg Dyke on Wednesday, who claimed that the lack of English players in the Premier League are to blame for the country’s failings at international level.