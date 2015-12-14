'Incredible joy' for Gignac as Tigres claim Liga MX

Andre-Pierre Gignac has described the "incredible joy" of winning the Liga MX title at the end of his first season with Tigres UANL.

Tigres took a commanding 3-0 first-leg lead into Sunday's clash with Pumas UNAM but three goals from the home side - including an 87th-minute strike from Silvio Torales - forced the final into an unlikely extra-time showdown.

Gignac restored the aggregate lead in the 103rd minute and was denied a clinching second goal by Alejandro Palacios' fine save, before Gerard Alcoba made it 4-4 and forced a penalty shootout.

Israel Jimenez's decisive spot-kick ensured a dramatic victory for Tigres and gave Gignac a title win in his first season since his surprise decision to swap Marseille for Mexico.

"It's my first championship here. It's an incredible joy", he said afterwards. "I'm happy for my team-mates and the people of Monterrey, too. It's like I'm going crazy!"

Gignac, who also scored in the shootout, bagged 15 goals in 21 appearances to help Tigres to their fourth Liga MX crown.