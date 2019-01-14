India coach resigns after Asian Cup disappointment

India have accepted the resignation of coach Stephen Constantine after his side were knocked out of the Asian Cup at the group stage.

Monday's 1-0 loss to Bahrain in Sharjah ensured India finished bottom of Group A, exiting the tournament at the first hurdle.

But Constantine's side were agonisingly close to becoming the first India team in Asian Cup history to qualify for the knockout phase.

A goalless draw would have been enough to secure progression but a 91st-minute penalty scored by Jamal Rashed sent Bahrain through at India's expense.

India confirmed Constantine had announced his resignation in a statement released via social media.

"We haven't received any official communication from him yet but we accept his decision and thank him for his contribution to Indian football," India said.