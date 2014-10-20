Indian Super League: Chennaiyin eye top spot

While some teams - including early leaders Atletico de Kolkata - have played three matches, Chennaiyin have made just one appearance.

That clash - a 2-1 win at Goa - was inspired by Brazilian Elano, who set up the first goal before scoring himself.

And while the table is merely embryonic at this stage, Chennaiyin would welcome the chance to top the standings, if they can beat both Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos, and Atletico de Kolkata fail to beat Goa.

Marco Materazzi's Chennaiyin first host Kerala on Tuesday, who have also played only once.

Kerala started with a 1-0 loss at NorthEast United but David James' men - who can call on the likes of Michael Chopra, Iain Hume and Stephen Pearson - will be determined to respond.

Chennaiyin also have an impressive foreign contingent, with Elano joined by French pair Mikael Silvestre and Bernard Mendy, and journeyman Bojan Djordic.

Materazzi's men then visit the Delhi Dynamos on Saturday, who are winless in both of their matches - despite the presence of Italian star Alessandro del Piero.

Other matches in the next round see Goa host Atletico on Thursday, while Mumbai City battle NorthEast United a day later.

Two wins and a draw have Atletico top, but they will be out to improve their discipline after finishing their last two matches with 10 men.

Peter Reid's Mumbai provided the perfect response to a 3-0 loss at Atletico in their first fixture, as they thrashed Pune City 5-0 last week.

Former Bolton Wanderers and Crystal Palace man Andre Moritz scored a hat-trick in that triumph and will be out to add to his account against United.