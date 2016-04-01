Infantino explains FIFA vision in Colombia

FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined his short-term objectives for world football's governing body at a speech in Bogota.

Infantino was elected to FIFA's top job in February and it is hoped his tenure will herald the end of a scandal-ridden period that saw disgraced former president Sepp Blatter and a host of other leading officials suspended on corruption charges.

Speaking at the Colombian football federation's headquarters, Infantino touched on his plans to bring FIFA out of the recent controversies that hit the CONMEBOL region particularly hard.

"We want to recover the joy of football and that is done with work, honesty and transparency," the 46-year-old Swiss said.

"We want to do more competitions, give more joy to people and work in all countries for the development of this sport."

Infantino explained how he expects the introduction of greater video technology in football to operate, following last month's agreement with the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to introduce live experiments with video assistant referees.

"What was approved was the use of video to make decisions on certain controversial plays," he said.

"However, we will do experiments around the world to test the impact it has in football and will adjust everything to implement it in the best way.

"The IFAB wants to take this to the coaches. We want to have a sole arbiter with the video at hand and, if any play warrants it, you can notify the referee to change the decision."

Infantino attempted to shift culpability away from FIFA with regards to reportedly poor worker conditions on stadium and infrastructure projects associated with the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

He added: "FIFA cannot change the world. We are here to do football and a well organised World Cup in this country.

"We cannot escape situations that occur internally."