Infantino hints 2026 World Cup could go to North America

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has hinted the 2026 World Cup could be held in North America.

The competition last went to the continent when the United States hosted the 1994 tournament.

The FIFA president also plans to discuss the expansion of the World Cup to 40 teams - an idea he supports - and the potential for multiple nations to share hosting duties at October's meeting of the FIFA Council.

"There is, I would say, no limit to whatever is good for football," Infantino said. "We will see, but it's true that CONCACAF did not have the World Cup for a long time.

"For the moment I think everything is open. My opinion on the 40 teams has not changed.

''We have seen it again at the Euros in France with eight more teams, what kind of enthusiasm this generated in many, many countries.

"We need to realise that these kinds of events are more than just a competition, they are real social events in the whole world.''

Should the World Cup be expanded and hosted by multiple nations, it would be following in the footsteps of the European Championship, which has already had co-hosted tournaments and grew to 24 teams in 2016.