Infantino: It's a very, very sad day for football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has described the plane crash which claimed the lives of 76 people, including players and staff from Brazilian club Chapecoense, as a "very, very sad day for football".

The plane was carrying the team to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final, in which they were due to face Atletico Nacional in Medellin, but came down on Monday night in Cerro Gordo in the Colombian municipality of La Union.

CONMEBOL has announced the suspension of all its activities until further notice and Infantino expressed his sadness on behalf of FIFA.

He said: "This is a very, very sad day for football.

"We are so sorry to hear about the airplane crash in Colombia, it is shocking and tragic news. At this difficult time our thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends.

"FIFA would like to extend its most heartfelt condolences to the fans of Chapecoense, the football community and media organisations concerned in Brazil."