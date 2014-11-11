Ings hopeful of future England berth

Ings has just one goal to his name for the Lancashire club this season, netting in the 3-1 home defeat to Everton late last month, but has been included in the England Under-21 squad for Thursday's friendly with Portugal at Turf Moor.

Saido Berahino has been called into the senior set-up for the upcoming games with Slovenia and Scotland following his strong recent form for West Brom, which has seen him score five goals in the last six Premier League games.

And Ings is keen to replicate the achievement of his former under-21 teammate.

"If you're scoring goals for your club in the Premier League, doors open," he told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"It's happened to him [Berahino] and fair play to the lad, he's a fantastic striker and a great finisher.

"Hopefully I'll be able to follow in his footsteps so maybe in the future, you never know."