Ings: I can learn from 'fantastic' Sturridge

Danny Ings is eager to learn from new team-mate Daniel Sturridge when the Liverpool striker returns following hip surgery.

Sturridge started just seven Premier League games for Liverpool last season due to a lengthy list of injury problems, with his last appearance coming as a substitute in April's 4-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The England forward has now returned to training after undergoing rehabilitation in the United States, and could make his comeback when Liverpool travel to Manchester United next Saturday.

And Ings, a close-season arrival from Burnley, cannot wait to play alongside the prolific Sturridge, who has scored 40 goals in 67 appearances for the Merseyside club since joining from Chelsea in January 2013.

"He's a fantastic striker, he scores so many goals, he's sharp, he works hard, so it will be great to have him back," Ings told Liverpool's official website.

"He's another player I can learn from - he's been doing it at the top level for many years now so it's great to have him back and I'm looking forward to working with him.

"I think everybody here has different qualities as strikers and it's only better for all of us to learn from each other, and especially for me to learn off them, the more experienced strikers here.

"It's great to have so many good strikers at the club for me to learn from."