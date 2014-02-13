Iniesta calls for Barca focus after reaching final

Gerardo Martino's side drew 1-1 with Real Sociedad in the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday, securing a 3-1 aggregate win that paves the way for a mouth-watering final with arch-rivals Real Madrid on April 19.

Barca are ahead of Real and Atletico Madrid on goal difference in the fight to win La Liga and face Premier League side Manchester City in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League next Tuesday.

And, after winning the Supercopa de Espana back in August, midfielder Iniesta has called on his team-mates to forget the final and concentrate on their exertions in the league and in Europe.

"We are pleased that we're going to play another final," Iniesta said in quotes reported by AS.

"A final is not played every year and it is achievement to be in the final again this year.

"It will be a great final (against Real) with two very strong teams. Although it is far away and we must now focus on other things."