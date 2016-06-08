Iniesta: I miss Xavi and Xabi Alonso

Andres Iniesta has admitted he misses teaming up with Xavi and Xabi Alonso for Spain.

The three midfielders played a key role in Spain's recent successes as they won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

However, Xavi and Xabi Alonso retired from international football after the 2014 World Cup, meaning Iniesta will have to make do without his peers at Euro 2016.

"I definitely miss Xavi and Xabi Alonso. Both were great comrades for Spanish football. We had a wonderful time together, winning numerous trophies across the globe," Iniesta told Times of India.

"And if I start speaking about Xavi, I really do not know where to start. It was a privilege to play alongside him ­ throughout my playing years in the club and the national team. We'd be sure about each other's position on the ground without even looking at each other.

"Xavi and Xabi had their time. Sadly, everybody has to retire someday. You do not get players of their ability overnight. Yet, I must say, we have an envious list of players to choose from. That's good for Spanish football on the whole."

Nevertheless, Iniesta is confident Spain can go all the way at Euro 2016, even without Xavi and Xabi Alonso.

"We can complete the Euro hat-trick. We have the side to do it," he added.

"It's something no nation has ever achieved and that makes it the most difficult task. But we are ready to take the challenge, we are positive."