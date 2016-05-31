Iniesta: Madrid will be disappointed not to win La Liga

Amid Real Madrid's Champions League celebrations, Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta believes their arch-rivals will be disappointed to lose out on La Liga.

After finishing a point behind Barca in La Liga, Madrid salvaged their season by claiming an 11th Champions League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the winning spot-kick to help Madrid past Atletico Madrid 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Milan last week.

However, Iniesta attempted to dampen Madrid's celebrations by pointing out the Spanish capital club's fourth consecutive season without league silverware.

"We do not have a party if Madrid win the Champions League or not. This goes beyond any game or competition," Iniesta said.

"We celebrate our own triumphs, are happy with our successes and disappointed in our defeats.

"Real have lifted the Champions League but will be disappointed not to have won La Liga, so our fans, and us as a team, should be very proud of the season we have had."

Iniesta added: "Of course the failure in the Champions League was an important setback, but next year we will fight back."