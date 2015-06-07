Iniesta out of Spain training camp

Andres Iniesta will not take part in the start of Spain's training camp ahead of their upcoming internationals due to "muscular discomfort".

Spain face Costa Rica in a friendly on Thursday before taking on Belarus in a Euro 2016 qualifier three days later.

Iniesta had been a doubt for Barcelona's UEFA Champions League final with Juventus because of a calf injury sustained in the Copa del Rey win over Athletic Bilbao.

But the midfielder recovered in time to deliver an instrumental performance in the 3-1 victory in Berlin on Saturday, earning the man of the match award as Barca secured the treble.

However, a statement on the Spain national team's official website read: "The FC Barcelona and Juventus players who took part in the Champions League final had permission to join the Spain squad on Monday 8th [June] at 6pm.

"Jordi Alba, [Marc] Bartra, [Sergio] Busquets, Pedro and [Gerard] Pique, as well as [Alvaro] Morata will arrive to Las Rozas where they look to take part in practice at 7:30pm.

"Midfielder Andres Iniesta will no take part on Monday 8th June.

"The Medical Services of the Spanish National Team have taken the decision that the muscular discomfort suffered by the player throughout the past week are sufficient for him to miss practice."