Iniesta starts on Barcelona goodbye but Messi rested

Andres Iniesta will start his final Barcelona match, with the captain in the XI to face Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Iniesta has still not confirmed his next destination, with the Spain international linked with a move to Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

It promises to be an emotional occasion for club icon Iniesta, a nine-time LaLiga and four-time Champions League winner in his time at Barca.

Barca continue to rest Lionel Messi ahead of the World Cup, the Argentina superstar benched, with Luis Suarez supported by Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.