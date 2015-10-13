Injured Aguero returns to Manchester

Sergio Aguero has returned to Manchester City to begin his recovery from the hamstring injury he picked up while away on international duty with Argentina.

City star Aguero was carried off early in Argentina's 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Ecuador last Thursday, and told reporters 24 hours later that he expects to be sidelined for a month.

The 27-year-old is therefore out of his country's qualifier against Paraguay on Tuesday and could miss as many as seven City games - including the Manchester derby on October 25.

Aguero tweeted on Tuesday: "Back in Manchester focused on recovery. Wishing the best for my team-mates in the national squad today. C'mon Argentina!"