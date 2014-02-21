Injured Gibbs to miss Sunderland clash

Gibbs suffered a hamstring problem in the 2-0 UEFA Champions League defeat to holders Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has been a regular in Wenger's first team this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions, but will be unavailable as Arsenal look to bounce back from their European disappointment.

"We are playing in three different competitions in one week," Wenger said. "It's extremely difficult to adjust every time and it's physically very demanding.

"We have fought hard so far in the Premier League and of course now we want to come back and win our home game. There will certainly be changes, that's for sure. I will decide after training today (Friday).

"Kieran Gibbs is out of course and no one else is back apart from Mikel Arteta, who is back from suspension."

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has come in for criticism following his performance against Bayern, which saw him have an early penalty saved by Manuel Neuer with the score at 0-0.

Wenger revealed the German is still coming to terms with his error, but has backed Arsenal - who sit a point behind leaders Chelsea in the Premier League - to atone for the loss.

"Certainly not - 48 hours is a bit short," Wenger replied when asked if Ozil had recovered from the miss.

"It's part of the job to deal with disappointment and prove you can get on with it. He apologised after the game. I don't think people are shocked he missed; it's just he takes his penalties in an unusual way (with a stuttering run-up).

"The players can be proud because they put in a quality performance against Bayern. We just have to get on with it.

"We have an opportunity to do well in the (title) fight and it's an extremely exciting challenge.

"You cannot fool the players; they know they have put the performance in and they will rebuild confidence."