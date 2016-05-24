Injustice if Iniesta never wins a Ballon d'Or - Del Bosque

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque says it would be an "injustice" if Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta retires without winning the Ballon d'Or.

Iniesta put in a man-of-the-match performance as Barca claimed back-to-back Copa del Rey crowns with a 2-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has now won 28 trophies with the Spanish giants since making his senior debut in 2002, adding to his two European Championships and a World Cup with Spain.

However, Iniesta has never won a Ballon d'Or - finishing runner-up to Barca team-mate Lionel Messi in 2010, and then claiming third place in 2012 as Messi won again.

And Del Bosque, who will be banking on Iniesta at the upcoming Euro 2016 in France, believes it is unfair if the midfield maestro never receives the prestigious award.

"It would be an injustice if Iniesta finishes his career without the Ballon d'Or among his enormous achievements," the 65-year-old told El Partido de las 12 via network COPE.

"But I guess it is hard when you are coming up against two extraordinary players like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo."

On Iniesta's performance against Sevilla, Del Bosque said: "We're very glad to see Iniesta in such a good moment, like we saw in the final.

"Even with 10 men he took command and he gives you that security with the ball, and he absorbs much of the problems that Barca had."