Insigne warns against Maradona comparisons

In-form Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne has played down comparisons to Diego Maradona but insists his side can maintain a sustained title challenge in Serie A this season.

The Italy international took his tally for the season to five in Sunday's 4-0 rout of Milan at San Siro, having flourished in Maurizio Sarri's favoured 4-3-3 formation.

League wins over Juventus and Milan in recent weeks have put Napoli sixth, with Insigne earning the plaudits for his displays alongside Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Callejon up front.

Despite impressing in front of watching national coach Antonio Conte on Sunday, Insigne warned against any comparisons with Argentina and Napoli great Maradona.

"I'm very happy - this is my first brace in a Napoli shirt and to score it in what I think is one of Italy's most beautiful stadiums, is fantastic," he told Sportmediaset.

"But please don't compare me with Maradona - he was a footballing God."

Sarri's maiden campaign at the Stadio San Paolo began with defeat to Sassuolo and draws against Sampdoria and Empoli before back-to-back 5-0 wins against Club Brugge and Lazio kick-started their season.

Napoli are eight unbeaten in all competitions ahead of Sunday's clash with leaders Fiorentina and Insigne is eager to maintain momentum.

Asked about the difference between Sarri and predecessor Rafael Benitez, he added: "Even when I played as a playmaker, I gave everything, but with the 4-3-3 I express myself better.

"I want to do my best and repay the trust of the coach. We can play for [the Scudetto]. We're going to give it our best to go as high as we possibly can."