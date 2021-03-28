Instagram criticised after Rabbi Matondo and Ben Cabango racially abused online

Wales winger Rabbi Matondo has criticised Instagram after he and team-mate Ben Cabango were racially abused online following the friendly win over Mexico.

Stoke loanee Matondo and Swansea defender Cabango both started Wales’ 1-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday night.

Matondo wrote on Twitter: “And it continues… another week of @instagram doing absolutely nothing about racial abuse.

Wales winger Rabbi Matondo has hit out at Instagram after being racially abused online (David Davies/PA)

“My insta will get taken down if I post any clips from my games though… #priorities”

The Football Association of Wales has been asked to comment by the PA news agency.

The Wales pair join a growing list of black players who have been subjected to online abuse in recent weeks.

Manchester United quartet Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Fred have all been targeted, with the latter saying “we cannot feed that culture” after being racially abused last weekend.

Brazilian midfielder Fred was targeted for online racial abuse after Manchester United’s recent FA Cup defeat at Leicester (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Arsenal’s former France forward Thierry Henry has described racism on social media as “too toxic to ignore” and disabled all of his accounts on Saturday following the recent instances on the platform.

Earlier this month, the UK’s football policing lead Detective Chief Constable Mark Roberts said the response of social media companies in assisting the police to identify abusers has been “woeful”.

At the time a spokesperson for Facebook, which also owns Instagram, said the company “will continue to work with the police and wider industry to collectively tackle this issue”.