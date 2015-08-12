Instinct took over for keeper's flying backheel

ADO Den Haag goalkeeper Martin Hansen says he was acting on instinct when he produced a remarkable flying backheel to earn his side a 2-2 draw against PSV on Tuesday.

With Den Haag trailing 2-1 deep in second-half stoppage time in their Eredivisie opener against the defending champions, the former Liverpool youth player elected to go forward for a late free-kick.

From Kenji Gorre's delivery, the Dane ghosted into the box and leapt to apply a finish any striker would be proud of, with a video of the goal having since been widely shared on social media.

"It was a crazy end to the game," he told the club's official website. "I said to Kenji it was a bad ball, but I just tried to do anything I could to direct it to the goal.

"The fans were cheering me on after 80 minutes to go up.

"Normally, when we're only one goal behind, we try to create as much chaos in the box as possible.

"I said at 90 minutes I would go and we got our chance with the free-kick.

"I don't know what happened. Just instinct, really, and just try to get the ball towards the goal and see what happens."