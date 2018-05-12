Inter boss Spalletti refusing to play blame game in damaging loss

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti declined to put the blame on any individual player after his side saw their Champions League hopes left hanging in the balance following a 2-1 home defeat to Sassuolo.

Goals for Matteo Politano and Domenico Berardi were enough to ensure the visitors completed a domestic double over the Nerazzurri at San Siro, despite a late strike from Rafinha ensuring a frantic finish.

Their top-four aspirations now rest on Lazio failing to beat already-relegated Crotone on Sunday, before the two sides meet on the final weekend of the Serie A season.

Speaking to Premium Sport after the game, Spalletti said: "It is never the fault of a single player. We went behind but there was plenty of time to do things calmly and take the game in hand.

"We were not able to make fast recoveries. From a physical point of view, we were not in difficulty. There were times when we were a bit confused; we also missed a lot of chances.

"This defeat definitely hurts, but we played a good game. I greeted all my boys because they gave everything; they were destroyed at the end of the game."