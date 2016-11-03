Inter don't have time to work on tactics - Vecchi

Caretaker Inter boss Stefano Vecchi knows he has a tough task on his hands to steady the ship at Inter, saying he does not have time to work on tactics.

The youth team coach is in interim control of the club after Frank de Boer's was sacked on Tuesday after only 85 days in charge at San Siro.

His first game ended in a 2-1 Europa League defeat away at Southampton after captain Mauro Icardi's opener was overturned by Virgil van Dijk and a Yuto Nagatomo own goal in a five-minute second-half spell.

Vecchi did not have much time to prepare for Thursday's game and the case will be the same for Sunday's home Serie A game with Crotone.

"Even though we did run through a few things, we didn't have much time to work on tactics and I think you could see that," he said in a post-match media conference.

"We won't have much time to prepare for the next one either as it's already right upon us.

"The team produced a tidy, spirited display at a tough ground against a very physical side. We did well on the break in the first half but made too many mistakes after the interval. We need to show more quality in the opposition half. "

Asked about Inter's chances of qualification from Group K now they sit bottom, four points adrift of second-placed Saints with two games to play, Vecchi quoted writer Paulo Coelho.

He said: "'The Warrior of the Light is a believer and because he believes in miracles, miracles begin to happen'. We don't actually need miracles.

"It is going to be hard for us to qualify now but we still have hope. We have to get ourselves on track in the league now."