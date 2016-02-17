Inter 'a few years behind' Scudetto rivals, admits Mancini

Inter coach Roberto Mancini has conceded his side remain years off being able to mount a concerted Serie A title fight, after slipping well off the pace in 2016.

Just two wins since the turn of the year has seen inter drop from top spot in Serie A to fifth in the table.

Now 12 points behind leaders Juventus, Inter now face a tough task to even snatch the third place and final Champions league qualification spot.

Despite their plight, Mancini has refused to give up hope of getting back into contention, but has called for more focus from his squad if they are to do so.

"We're not giving up, nothing is over and there's still a long way to go," he told the Inter Channel.

"It takes time to build a winning team, and I think Inter are a few years behind. We know it'll take a bit of time and we'll have to go through difficult spells.

"We did well up until December, but difficult times will come during the season. That's where you have to be strong, stand up and not give up, even though disappointments can sometimes be bitter.

"Now we have to continue to work, we need more concentration and calmness."