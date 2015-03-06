Inter must win Europa League, says Felipe

The former Parma and Fiorentina defender moved to San Siro after a year without a club, following his release from the former over unpaid wages, and is already thinking about lifting silverware with his new team-mates.

Inter are ninth in the table, 10 points adrift of a top-three spot, with glory in the Europa League arguably their best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

"It was a difficult choice to leave Parma," Felipe told Sky Sport Italia.

"Parma was my second home. Me and my family were very happy at Parma, but it is a closed chapter.

"I am looking forward to a new journey with Inter. It will be tough, but Inter must look to win the Europa League this season."