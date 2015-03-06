Inter must win Europa League, says Felipe
After joining as a free agent last week, Felipe has his sights set on UEFA Europa League glory with Inter.
The former Parma and Fiorentina defender moved to San Siro after a year without a club, following his release from the former over unpaid wages, and is already thinking about lifting silverware with his new team-mates.
Inter are ninth in the table, 10 points adrift of a top-three spot, with glory in the Europa League arguably their best chance of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
"It was a difficult choice to leave Parma," Felipe told Sky Sport Italia.
"Parma was my second home. Me and my family were very happy at Parma, but it is a closed chapter.
"I am looking forward to a new journey with Inter. It will be tough, but Inter must look to win the Europa League this season."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.