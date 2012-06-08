Inter pounce for Genoa front-man Palacio

The 30-year old was reportedly close to moving to the Nerazzuri last summer, but the two clubs could not agree a fee as Il Grifone rejected all approaches for the player.

The Argentina international enjoyed a prolific campaign for the Serie A outfit last season, finishing the year with 21 goals in 34 appearances

And compatriot team-mate Walter Samuel welcomed the move for Palaci, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He will make the difference, he has shown that in Genoa and at Boca Juniors."

The club released an official statement announcing they had signed the forward on a three-year deal, "Rodrigo Palacio is an Inter player.

"The striker is tied to Inter until June 30, 2015."



ByJosh Butler