Inter president Thohir promises January recruitment in Scudetto push

Inter president Erick Thohir has promised to be active in the transfer market in January and is confident the San Siro outfit can win Serie A this season.

Inter sit level on points with Fiorentina at the summit of the Italian top flight and have not lost since the visit of Paulo Sousa's men in September.

Three consecutive victories have seen Inter build momentum as they look to go clear at the top, with Thohir backing his club's push for a return to Champions League football after three seasons away.

"Some new players will come in [in January]," Thohir is quoted as telling Guerin Sportivo.

"I've always said that three years after my arrival Inter are supposed to return to the Champions League, and return permanently.

"Now we have the opportunity to do so by winning the league, and that’s the unexpected thing. Inter are a great team right now, but we'll do everything to be even more competitive.

"People say we could be more spectacular? That just means there's margin for improvement."

Commenting on a potential loan move for New York City midfielder Andrea Pirlo during the MLS close-season, Thohir added: "Pirlo is a great player, but you'd have to ask [Coach Roberto] Mancini. And obviously Pirlo!"