Inter see off Serie A rivals Carpi

Inter found their shooting boots again on Wednesday as they claimed a 4-2 friendly victory over Serie A newcomers Carpi at their Brunico training camp.

Roberto Mancini's side beat Stuttgart Kickers 4-3 at the weekend and saw Mauro Icardi and Rodrigo Palacio again on target against their top-flight rivals, although Inter's defending will likely prove a cause for concern for Roberto Mancini.

The recent signing of Colombian defender Jeison Murillo could help address any such worries, though the centre-back not included in Wednesday's squad.

Palacio, who scored twice in the win over Stuttgart, found the net four minutes in when sent clear by Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Kevin Lasagna equalised for the Serie B champions before the half-hour mark, but Icardi and Hernanes gave Inter a two-goal advantage at the break.

Italy Under-21 international Samuele Longo netted two minutes into the second half before Fiorentina loanee Ryder Matos made the scoreline more respectable with the final goal of the game.

Murillo is to be presented as an Inter player on Thursday and could debut against Bayern Munich on Monday, although Xherdan Shaqiri is again unlikely to feature.

The Swiss was not involved in Brunico on Wednesday and is reportedly close to completing his move to Schalke.