Inter: Sneijder not for sale

Sneijder has been widely touted as United’s top target as manager Sir Alex Ferguson looks for a playmaker of the required calibre to replace the retired Paul Scholes.

It was thought that Inter would agree to the sale for around £35 million in order to provide new coach Gianpiero Gasperini with the funds to re-shape the squad.

But Paolilli has now gone public to in an attempt to quash the speculation.

"Sneijder is here and he's an important part of our team,” Paolilli told the club’s official website.

"Not so much of what is read in the papers is the truth. As for Sneijder, there is a complete intention that he will stay with us."

Earlier this week Inter confirmed the Dutchman would take to the field in China this Saturday against AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup.

ByLiam Twomey