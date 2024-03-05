Manchester United chasing double swoop as Dan Ashworth's first signings: report

Manchester United are said to be sizing up a double transfer swoop for two huge talents.

With new Director of Football, Dan Ashworth fully expected to join the club later this year, the Red Devils are in desperate need of freshening up their squad in order to once again compete at the very top level.

Some eleven exits are already said to be expected this summer, with the future of manager Erik ten Hag also a continuing topic up for discussion.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expected to leave this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from TEAMtalk, United wants to spend a total of £140m in the summer to bring both Inter Milan's Nicola Barella and Juventus's Gleison Bremer.

New minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already pledged a £200m investment to help reinvigorate the side this summer and the duo have been identified as perfect candidates.

Barella, 27, is already known as one of the best creative midfielders in world football at the moment, having helped Inter Milan reach the final of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

The Italian international also won Serie A with Inter back in 2020/21 and helped Roberto Mancini's Italy see off England to claim the 2022 European Championships at Wembley.

Nicolo Barella is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As for Bremer, the 26-year-old has been a standout performer for Juventus over the last 18 months, having joined the club from Torino back in 2022.

A Brazilian international, he stands at an impressive 6ft 2in and is known for his excellent aerial ability and his terrific timing when entering into a duel.

Under contract until 2028 with the Old Lady, United have been linked with plenty of central defenders over the last year, given exits for Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are all not out of the question this summer.

More Manchester United stories

Sir Alex Ferguson was the master of deflection but Erik ten Hag's attempt comes across desperate in his attack on Fulham

Gary Neville returns to Dragons’ Den to make emotional £50,000 investment after hearing ‘amazing’ story

'Why not?' - Manchester United urged to turn to Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of summer transfer window