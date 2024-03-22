Arsenal given go-ahead to sign Serie A superstar striker, in sensational transfer swoop: report

Arsenal have a free run to sign their dream striker, following updates in Serie A about one superstar's future.

The Gunners are said to be looking at a striker, with the Athletic's David Ornstein presenting a four-man shortlist of targets last month in one of his Q&As. Eddie Nketiah is expected to leave the club, while Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries this season.

While Kai Havertz has performed up top of late, interest in a long-term target could be reignited, following reports on the continent.

Kai Havertz has been used up front for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport have presented a report stating that Inter Milan's early elimination from the Champions League has complicated the future of talismanic striker, Lautaro Martinez.

The World Cup winner was said to be negotiating a new contract, with the away tie against Atletico Madrid apparently used as a meeting between representatives of both parties. But an agreement hasn't been closed over Martinez extending his San Siro stay, with Sport claiming it's, “usually the norm that setbacks of this magnitude make world stars rethink their future.”

Lautaro Martinez is a long-term target of Arsenal (Image credit: Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)

Arsenal were noted as admirers of the Argentine as recently as last month – though concrete links between Martinez and the Gunners have been sparse in recent seasons, perhaps suggesting that Mikel Arteta has moved on in terms of transfer targets.

Martinez is worth €110 million, according to Transfermarkt.

