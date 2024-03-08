'I don’t regret that choice' Former Chelsea and Barcelona star reveals Jose Mourinho wanted him at Inter Milan – but he turned the move down

Former Chelsea star Deco has revealed that he turned down the chance to be reunited with Jose Mourinho ahead of the coach’s treble-winning campaign at Inter Milan.

Deco and Mourinho first worked together at Porto, with the pair winning the UEFA Cup in 2003 and then the Champions League 12 months later. They would both depart the Portuguese side after that, with Deco joining Barcelona and Mourinho heading to Chelsea.

Deco would move to Stamford Bridge himself in 2008, nine months after Mourinho - now with Inter Milan - left the club. The playmaker would win an FA Cup in his first season in west London, but then his old boss came calling.

Deco celebrating Porto's European Cup victory in 2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mourinho, fresh from winning the Serie A title in his first season at the San Siro, wanted to sign his compatriot as he plotted to bring Inter their first European Cup since the 1960s.

The move did not materialise and Deco would watch on as Mourinho led the Italian side to a historic treble, defeating Chelsea in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Deco won the Premier League with Chelsea under Carlo Ancelotti that season but admits that he has no regrets turning down the chance to link up with Mourinho again.

“It didn’t happen because I chose [to stay at] Chelsea over Inter,” Deco told FourFourTwo. “I don’t think about what could have been somewhere else – life is made up of choices.

“I chose to play for Chelsea and I don’t regret that choice at all. I also won titles at Chelsea and was very happy at the club. I could have gone to Inter and won nothing – you never know.”

Deco left Chelsea at the end of the 2009/10 season, joining Fluminense on a free transfer, where he would end his illustrious career in 2013.

