Quiz! Can you guess 20 correct answers in our Who Has The Most quiz?
Four options for each – how's your ball knowledge?
No time limit on this one, 20 questions to answer, with four multiple-choice options on each.
The question is always the same for this one: who has the most?
We've compiled some stats from the history of football and all you have to do is pick the person, club, even the city or league with the most of whatever we're asking you.
Easy right? Some of them are more obvious than others…
20 questions in this quiz – and it spans international and club, both English and abroad.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
