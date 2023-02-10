Quiz! Can you guess 20 correct answers in our Who Has The Most quiz?

No time limit on this one, 20 questions to answer, with four multiple-choice options on each.

The question is always the same for this one: who has the most?

We've compiled some stats from the history of football and all you have to do is pick the person, club, even the city or league with the most of whatever we're asking you.

Easy right? Some of them are more obvious than others…

20 questions in this quiz – and it spans international and club, both English and abroad.

