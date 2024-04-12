Ranked! The best Nike football kits ever

By Tom Hancock
published

FFT counts down the most memorable strips to bear the Swoosh on their chest

Nike Kits
(Image credit: Future)

Ever since the 90s, Nike football kits have been among the most widespread in the game, featuring at club and international level alike.

The iconic American brand has kitted out most of the biggest teams in the game, it would seem, and throughout their association with football, they've come out with some simply spectacular strips.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1