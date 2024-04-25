Quiz! Can you name every player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame?

4 minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

The Premier League Hall of Fame is designed to recognise individuals who have made a significant contribution to the competition since it was launched in 1992.

The first eight players were inducted in 2021 and a further 14 have followed over the last three years, along with two managers - Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

All members of the Hall of Fame have retired from football and only their Premier League career is considered in their candidacy.

The latest two inductees were added on Monday 22 April following a fan vote, taking the total number of players chosen to 22. Can you name them all?

