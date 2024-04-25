Quiz! Can you name every player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame?

By Sean Cole
published

So far, 22 of the competition's all-time greats have been recognised with a spot in the Hall of Fame

Silhouette of the Premier League trophy
(Image credit: Getty)

4 minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

Sean Cole
Sean Cole
Writer

Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.