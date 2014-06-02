International Friendly: Argentina v Trinidad and Tobago

Alejandro Sabella's men are second favourites to lift the trophy behind hosts Brazil, despite a recent World Cup history filled with disappointing performances.

Indeed, Argentina have not progressed beyond the quarter-finals since reaching the final in 1990, when they were beaten 1-0 by West Germany.

However, there can be no doubt that Argentina have the quality to make it to the latter stages of the competition following a superb qualifying campaign.

Sabella's side were the winners of South American qualifying, scoring 35 goals in their 16 matches as they topped the pool with 32 points.

Argentina suffered only two defeats in qualifying, with one coming after they already sealed their berth in Brazil, but they will be wary of avoiding any embarrassing slip-ups in a World Cup group that they will be expected to win comfortably.

Nigeria are the only team in Group F aside from Argentina to have reached the knock-out stages before at a World Cup, with Bosnia-Herzegovina making their first appearance at football's biggest competition.

Iran complete the group, which Argentina will start their preparations for by taking on a Trinidad and Tobago outfit whose focus is on qualification for the Caribbean Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago's prospects of reaching the World Cup finals ended early as they bowed out in the second round of CONCACAF qualification back in 2011.

Since that point, though, Trinidad and Tobago have enjoyed relative success, losing to Cuba in the final of the 2012 Caribbean Cup and reaching the last eight of last year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

But coach Stephen Hart, who took over just under a year ago, will know that Argentina pose a different proposition to any side they have faced in recent times.

Argentina welcome Trinidad and Tobago to Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires having not suffered defeat on home soil since losing on penalties to Uruguay in the 2011 Copa America quarter-finals.

And, although Trinidad and Tobago are unbeaten in their last four, Argentina's impressive home record seems likely to continue as they prepare for their opening World Cup clash with Bosnia on June 15.