International Friendly: Ecuador 2 Honduras 2

Carlo Costly looked to have inspired Honduras to a surprise win when the substitute scored twice in five minutes at the BBVA Compass Stadium.



But Enner Valencia, another introduced off the bench, struck with a screamer to help Ecuador draw in a clash between two teams who have qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Jaime Ayovi had given Ecuador a first-half lead in a poor encounter before two red cards marred the end of the international friendly.



Juan Paredes and Wilson Palacios were both red-carded by referee Ricardo Salazar.



It took Ecuador a quarter of an hour to open the scoring as Jaime Ayovi got on the end of a set-piece.



Walter Ayovi's in-swinging free-kick from the right led to his cousin, who plays for LDU Quito on loan from Tijuana, heading in.



Jaime Ayovi should have doubled his tally and his team's advantage just minutes later.



He was set up inside the area but took too many touches and was closed down as the chance disappeared.



There were few chances throughout the first half but the best opportunities continued to fall to Jaime Ayovi.



Fidel Martinez was released down the left and he cut back for Jaime Ayovi, who failed to get enough contact on the pass just before half-time.



Ecuador continued to threaten in a game of few chances as Paredes went close to doubling their lead just before the hour-mark.



The right-back found room before striking for the bottom corner from 20 yards, but Noel Valladares got a strong hand to the shot to push it around the post.



Honduras found an equaliser on 63 minutes after a nice move involving Costly.



The Guizhou Zhicheng striker won a header which fell for Jerry Palacios, who delayed his pass until Costly was ready to receive, take a touch and place his finish into the bottom corner.



Costly, who was introduced in the 58th minute, suddenly put Honduras in front with his second goal in five minutes.



He was played in behind and cut inside onto his left foot, dummying his defender before curling a stunning strike into the top corner from just inside the area.

Paredes saw red on 76 minutes and Wilson Palacios soon after before Ecuador equalised with a screamer of their own.



A clearance fell for Valencia, who took control and rifled a 25-yard shot into the top corner to salvage a draw for his side.



Valencia almost pinched the victory for Ecuador just a moment later but his shot was tipped over by Valladares.