International Friendly: Peru 3 Panama 0

Coach Pablo Bengoechea blooded only local-based players and it paid a winning dividend as a brace to Carlos Ascues either side of a Christian Ramos goal fired the hosts to victory.

The Panamanians' squad was also dominated by players from their domestic competition, with only two overseas-based players featuring for them.

One of those, Juan Aurich defender Harold Cummings, missed a penalty in the 83rd minute, as Panama's winless streak reached eight matches.

Panama coach Hernan Gomez has been in charge for three of those matches, with the loss to Peru preceded by a draw with Serbia and a heavy loss to Brazil.