International Friendly: South Korea 0 Peru 0

Chances were few and far between throughout the game in Suwon as both teams cancelled each other out.

Hong Myung-Bo's men created the best of the few clear-cut opportunities in the 57th minute when Pohang Steelers midfielder Cho Chan-Ho went on a strong run before drilling his left-footed shot over the bar from 20 yards.

The home side were on top and went close again just four minutes later as Peru goalkeeper Raul Fernandez was forced into a smart save from Keun-Ho Lee.

The Sangju Sangmu forward slid in and volleyed a deep cross goalwards, but the FC Dallas stopper was equal to his effort.

The result means South Korea have now gone five games without a win, while Peru will be hoping for an improved performance when they host Uruguay in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.