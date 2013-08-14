International Friendly: South Korea 0 Peru 0
South Korea were held to a goalless draw in their friendly match with Peru on Wednesday.
Chances were few and far between throughout the game in Suwon as both teams cancelled each other out.
Hong Myung-Bo's men created the best of the few clear-cut opportunities in the 57th minute when Pohang Steelers midfielder Cho Chan-Ho went on a strong run before drilling his left-footed shot over the bar from 20 yards.
The home side were on top and went close again just four minutes later as Peru goalkeeper Raul Fernandez was forced into a smart save from Keun-Ho Lee.
The Sangju Sangmu forward slid in and volleyed a deep cross goalwards, but the FC Dallas stopper was equal to his effort.
The result means South Korea have now gone five games without a win, while Peru will be hoping for an improved performance when they host Uruguay in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.