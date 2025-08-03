Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle live streams: How to watch the pre-season friendly

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle as the two Premier League sides go head-to-head in South Korea in this pre-season clash, with all the details on live streams right here.

Spurs vs Newcastle key information

• Date: Sunday 3 August 2025

• Kick-off time: 8pm local time / 12.00pm BST in the UK

• Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea

• TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (US), SpursPlay, NUFCTV

• Free stream: TRT Spor (Turkey)

• Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle in the UK

There is no specific broadcaster for Spurs vs Newcastle in the UK but you can watch the game live via either of the club's streaming platforms.

'SpursPlay' costs £45 annually, while NUFC TV costs a one-off £6.99 for this match

Watch Spurs vs Newcastle in the US

Fans in the US can watch Spurs vs Newcastle their pre-season friendly, with CBS and Paramount+ showing the game. You can sign up to Paramount+ for $7.99 per month, and you can even get a one-week free trial.

Can I watch Spurs vs Newcastle for free?

You can watch Spurs vs Newcastle for free if you're in Turkey.

Public broadcaster TRT is showing the game in its TRT Spor channel, which is also free to stream online on their website.

Watch Spurs vs Newcastle from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Spurs vs Newcastle is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher Exclusive offer: NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal, FourFourTwo readers will save over 70% on a two-year plan, you'll also get an extra four months added on for free, and as if that wasn't enough, you'll receive up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.